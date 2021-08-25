Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 334 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $479.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

