Insider Selling: Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,177,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,037,060.

Shares of NVO opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

