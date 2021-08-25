MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Acquires C$75,580.56 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.
William Robert Klesse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00.
TSE MEG opened at C$7.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 41.10. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.59.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
