MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Acquires C$75,580.56 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

William Robert Klesse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00.

TSE MEG opened at C$7.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 41.10. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.65 million. Research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.59.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

