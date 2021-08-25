Michael G. Combs Sells 560 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRVL opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.19. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $202,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 88,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 196.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

