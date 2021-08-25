Michael G. Combs Sells 560 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CRVL opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.19. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.
About CorVel
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
