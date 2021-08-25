CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper Acquires 50,000 Shares

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CAPL stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

