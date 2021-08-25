Malia H. Wasson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NWN stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

