LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Buys $56,076.36 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,000,292.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LMPX stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.09. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $45.00.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 55.61%.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
