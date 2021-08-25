LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Buys $56,076.36 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,000,292.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LMPX stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.09. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 55.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 133.3% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

