Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,891,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AECOM by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 346,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,156,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AECOM by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 222,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM stock opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48. AECOM has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

