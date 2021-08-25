Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Stephens boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

