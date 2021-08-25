38,437 Shares in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in USA Truck by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USA Truck by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in USA Truck by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Truck alerts:

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $126.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.