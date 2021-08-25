Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $559,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $165.52 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

