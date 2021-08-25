Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 537,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 663,299 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

SUMO stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,630 shares of company stock worth $7,348,431 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

