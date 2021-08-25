Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 131.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 60.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 217.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.