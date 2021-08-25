Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $323,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $167.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.76. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

