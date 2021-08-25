Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

