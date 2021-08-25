Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.59.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.