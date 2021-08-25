Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.