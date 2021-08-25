Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $53,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,308 shares of company stock worth $32,029,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Shares of MPWR opened at $485.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $491.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.