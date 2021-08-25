SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $51,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

