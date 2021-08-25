Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 343 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

