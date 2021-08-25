5,852 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Ameren by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ameren by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

