Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REKR shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $344.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

