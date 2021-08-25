PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 114.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $248.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

