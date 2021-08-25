Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $159.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

