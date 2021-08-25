Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

GO stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.