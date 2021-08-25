Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) vs. Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Head to Head Review

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bank of Communications pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oriental Land pays out -9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Bank of Communications and Oriental Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Communications $60.64 billion 0.71 $11.34 billion $3.59 4.02 Oriental Land $1.61 billion 32.25 -$511.39 million ($0.31) -92.10

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Communications and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oriental Land 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Communications and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Communications 17.96% 9.29% 0.69% Oriental Land -31.22% -5.20% -3.96%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Oriental Land on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.