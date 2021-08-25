AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) versus U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Financial Analysis

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AmeriServ Financial and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 0 6 7 0 2.54

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $62.81, indicating a potential upside of 10.56%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and U.S. Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.05 $4.60 million N/A N/A U.S. Bancorp $25.24 billion 3.34 $4.96 billion $3.06 18.57

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 8.66% 5.24% 0.43% U.S. Bancorp 29.83% 15.18% 1.30%

Volatility & Risk

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats AmeriServ Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.