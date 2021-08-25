Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 104 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 844.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $344.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

