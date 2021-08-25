Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 22.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 20.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $468,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

