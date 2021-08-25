Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $68,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,128,000 after buying an additional 1,575,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEO opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

