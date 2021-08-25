Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

