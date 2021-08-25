Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.28.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

