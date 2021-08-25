Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.69

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 3608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

