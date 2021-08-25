Insider Selling: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Sells C$299,598.93 in Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,210.61.

ITP stock opened at C$30.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ITP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.72.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

