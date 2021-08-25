Insider Selling: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Sells C$299,598.93 in Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,210.61.

ITP stock opened at C$30.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ITP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

