Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 2,000 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total transaction of C$130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at C$1,678,003.40.

Raymond Gregory Basler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00.

Calian Group stock opened at C$65.77 on Wednesday. Calian Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$740.44 million and a PE ratio of 39.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$60.87.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.5699996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGY. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

