Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares were up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 4,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 434,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPH. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $369,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.