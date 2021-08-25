Paul J. Rowley Sells 2,499 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.42. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American States Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American States Water by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130,759 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American States Water by 105,420.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

