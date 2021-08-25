ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.98

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 52047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

Get ABB alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.