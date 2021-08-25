CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 106075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.84.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The firm has a market cap of C$383.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

