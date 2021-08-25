Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.40. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 250,313 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $23,200,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

