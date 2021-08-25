Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 26,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,674,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Get Porch Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,755,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Porch Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after buying an additional 679,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.