Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 91 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

