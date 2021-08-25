iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.61

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.61 and last traded at $107.61, with a volume of 1194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

