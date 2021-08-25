Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 9,785 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000.

EWW opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

