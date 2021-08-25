Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

