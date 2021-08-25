Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,389 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 1,078.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 52.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAB opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

