Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AER stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

