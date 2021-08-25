iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.61

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.61 and last traded at $107.61, with a volume of 1194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

