Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,410,312.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $270.35 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $271.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 151.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.