Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after buying an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,226 shares of company stock worth $6,300,122. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE QSR opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

